Teresa C. Grubbs
San Angelo - Teresa C. Grubbs of Carlsbad, TX passed from this earth on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1954, in Frankfurt Germany to Paul A. Williams Sr. and Evelyn C. Williams.
Teresa was raised in Lawton, OK where she met her husband of 49 years Bruce. They traveled the country and world during Bruce's US Army career. They made San Angelo then Carlsbad their home upon his retirement. Teresa worked for JCPenney and retired after 23 years. She went on to work for Shaffer Funeral Home in Grape Creek until her illnesses forced her to stop.
Teresa was passionate about genealogy and spent many years researching our family trees.
She was able to travel across the country in search of records, taking pictures and meeting many distant cousins.
Teresa is predeceased by her parents, sister Connie Parker and brother Paul A. Williams Jr.
She is survived by her husband Bruce, daughter Karen and son Steve. She leaves a cherished memory of her grandchildren Zachary and Jacob and great-grandson Carson all of College Station TX; brother John Rosenthal of Duncan OK; brother Gerry Williams of Long Beach MS; as well as many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and cousins.
We would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Regency House and to Rene and Ashley from St. Gabriel's Hospice for your loving care of our wife, mother, grandma and sister.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020