Teresa Janet Harper Kasiske
San Angelo - Teresa Janet Harper Kasiske of San Angelo passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Converse, Louisiana on July 30, 1924 to parents Reba Hatcher Moody and Arnie Garland Harper. Teresa attended school in Port Arthur, Texas. During World War II, she worked as a switchboard operator. She met Helmut Werner Kasiske, and they married on August 1, 1952 in Austin, Texas. She played a vital role in helping him study at the University of Texas, where he earned a BS in Geology and embarked on a career with Carter Oil Company, a division of Standard Oil of New Jersey, and later with Esso, which became Exxon Mobil.
The family was transferred with each of Helmut's promotions, and lived in Ardmore OK, Salt Lake City UT, Durango CO, Denver CO, Woodland Hills CA, and Houston TX. Helmut retired in February 1982, and they moved to San Angelo in 2003.
Teresa had a fascinating life, from her rural childhood, to a life of raising her family successfully through many company transfers. She was a great homemaker and cook, and enjoyed collecting and trying new recipes. Some of her favorite recipes were vegetable soup, cornbread, and the cherry nut chiffon cake that she made for Helmut's birthday each year. One year, the whole family worked together to make a cookbook of all their favorite recipes.
She loved crafts. She was an expert seamstress, and taught all her daughters how to sew. She was also quite stylish, making a lot of her own clothes, as well as those of her daughters. She also enjoyed other crafts such as quilting, needlework, making decorative items and painting. She enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and reading remained a lifelong hobby.
Teresa was a devoted wife and mother, and she said that the greatest joy of her life was her family. She loved seeing them grow up, go to college, and have good lives. She was also very proud of her four grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. All of them will remember her as proud, encouraging and supportive of them throughout their lives.
Teresa is predeceased by her husband, Helmut Werner Kasiske and her sisters Opal Harper Davis and JoAnn Harper McGraw. She is survived by her son Larry and spouse Carolyn of Conroe, TX, daughter Diane Spilman and spouse Ronald of Santa Fe, NM, daughter Patricia Roberts and spouse Richard of Fort Collins, CO and daughter Janis Dismukes and spouse Eddie of San Angelo, TX. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jaclyn Obel of Pittsburgh, PA, Sarah Spilman of Santa Fe, NM, Ryan Spilman of Oklahoma City, OK and Jeff Kocurek of Anson, TX: and seven great-grandchildren: Lillian, Claire, Jackson and James Obel; Kodiak Spilman Luxe Spilman; and Werner Kocurek.
The Funeral Service will be held at Harper Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd, San Angelo, Texas on Friday, March 13 at 11am. The Graveside Service will be Saturday, March 14 at 11am, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Richland, 17701 Cameron Road, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Richland.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020