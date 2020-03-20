|
|
Teresita Olivares Rodriguez
San Angelo - Teresita was born November 23, 1930 to Antonio and Eloisa Munoz Olivares. On Oct 27, 1956, she married Alexander Aguirre Rodriguez in Paducah, Texas. She devoted her life to raising 6 children and caring for them. She taught them to work hard and have faith. She was very frugal, never wasting time or anything. She was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart. She had a great love for her Catholic faith and prayed the rosary regularly especially in the last 4 years of her life when she prayed constantly. She was preceded in death by her parents; Brothers - Juan, Ventura, Alifonso, Francisco, Antonio III, Melquiades, and Ricardo Olivares; Sisters - Eloisa Lara, Augustina Luna, and Benina. Survivors include sister Isabella (Chavella) Rodriguez; Children: Alex Rodriguez, Jr and wife Amelia; Mario Rodriguez and wife, Lupe; Rosalinda Castro and husband David; Irma Diaz and husband Frank; Irene Lara and husband Jerry; and Larry Rodriguez; along with her pride and joy 16 grandchildren - Sarah, Angela, Clarissa, Priscilla, Eric, Michele, David Michael, Teresita, Frank, Joshua, Nicolas, Jennifer, Alexis, Kristina, Larry Joseph & Raeven; & 15 great grandchildren. Pallbearers: Frank A. Diaz, David M. Castro, Nick Diaz, Eric Rodriguez. Larry Joseph & Antoine Lewis Mass of Christian Burial will be for immediate family only, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020