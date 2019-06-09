|
Terrence E. Giroux, Jr.
San Angelo - Terry Giroux, 70, passed away, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in San Angelo surrounded by his close family.
Public viewing will be from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Johnson's Funeral Home, with a rosary service from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Mr. Giroux was born June 23, 1948, in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Terry received his master's degree in hospital administration from Central Michigan University in 1985. He enlisted in both the United States Navy and United States Air Force, serving as an intelligence officer and retired as a major in 1996. He continued to work as a civilian at Goodfellow AFB as head of the International Military Student Office until 2011. Terry then became a valued volunteer and teacher at Ambleside School of San Angelo until 2017. He was a resident of San Angelo since 1992, moving from Omaha, Nebraska. Although Terry was not a native Texan, he considered San Angelo his home and himself an adopted Texan. He was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile, his selflessness and always willing to go above and beyond for family, friends, and those in need. Terry was a dedicated Catholic, volunteering his time to St. Margaret's Adoration Chapel and Mt. Carmel Hermitage. He volunteered at the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, March of Dimes, San Angelo Jaycees, Leadership San Angelo, and the Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley. Terry was passionate about politics and was an active supporter with his son's political aspirations. He loved cars and racing his Mazda Miata.
Survivors include a son, Chris Giroux, a daughter, Amber Giroux, both of San Angelo; five grandchildren, Kairyh, Steven, Samantha, Logan, and Emily; a brother, Rick Giroux, and a sister, Charlene Kownacki, both of Florida.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Andrew Hume and his dedicated staff for going above and beyond in their care of Terry, and the ICU staff at Shannon Medical Center for their exceptional care. The family also wishes to thank Ambleside School of San Angelo for setting up an educational trust for Terry's grandson, Steven (generously organized by Mrs. Tara Flora and Mrs. Karen Hesse Smith), to which you can contact Karen at 325-277-9619 if you would like to contribute to the trust.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in the name of Terry Giroux to the Pregnancy Help Center of the Concho Valley
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 9, 2019