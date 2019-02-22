Terry Alexander



San Angelo, TX



Terry Alexander, 59, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at New Hope Bible Church, 6146 Appaloosa Trail, with Scooter McCurdy, officiating. Burial will follow at Miles Cemetery, with Rocky Alexander officiating, under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mr. Alexander was born August 22, 1959 in San Angelo where has been a lifelong resident. He was a 1977 graduate of Lakeview High School. Terry attended Western Texas College in Snyder. He married Serena Collins on December 26, 2010 in Brady. Terry worked with his parents most of his life operating Cactus #7 in San Angelo, taking ownership in 1995 to 1999. He also was a Regional Manager for Town and Country Store retiring in 2005. He was a member of the New Hope Bible Church. Terry enjoyed rodeo activities and play days. He bought and traded horses. Terry love to fish, hunt, being outdoors, loved to watch and attend all sporting events. He also enjoyed spending time with his family including his nieces, nephews and grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Serena Alexander of the home; a son, Jake Dudley Alexander and wife Kassie of Snyder; step-daughter, Codi Walters and husband Michael of Coleman; his mother, Frances Alexander all of San Angelo; six grandchildren, Slim Alexander, Jolie Alexander, Mylie Walters, Eli Walters, Makayla Walters and Makie Walters; four nephews, Rocky Dupre and wife Jenny, Randy Dupre and wife Tonya, Terry Marshall and wife Jill all San Angelo and Barry Marshall and wife Annie of Tucson, Arizona; a niece, Pam Yarborough and husband Kevin of San Angelo; two brothers-in-law, Barry Marshal and Randall Dupre both of San Angelo; many great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Alexander in 1995; a daughter, Jennalee Dawn Alexander in 1991; two sisters, Beverly Marshall and Deborah Dupre Falcon.



