Terry Hawkins
San Angelo - Terry Hawkins passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 14th, 2019 at the Schleicher County Nursing Home in Eldorado, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Florence Philips, her brothers, Lee and William Philips, and her sister, Sandra Pyle. She is survived by her children, Mark Blumenthal, Gary Blumenthal, Rick Ogan and wife Velma, Bob Ogan and wife Lynne, as well as numerous grandchildren and nephews and nieces.
Terry was born on July 16th, 1930 in Washington D.C. to Joseph and Florence Philips. One of Terry's proudest early achievements was working as a secretary for the Apollo Space Program in the 1960's. Terry moved to Greece in the early 1970's where she fell in love with the culture and the people. San Angelo became her home in 1978 until her death. During Terry's time in San Angelo, she was active in her church, the Sweet Adelines and various other organizations. During her lifetime, she enjoyed various recreational activities including Bridge, Pinnacle, Cribbage, Backgammon, and Bowling. She was also an ardent supporter of the Humane Society, and found loving companionship in her pet animals.
A viewing will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church located at 801 Montecito Dr. in San Angelo, Texas.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 19, 2019