Terry Lynn Carter
San Angelo - Terry Lynn Carter 66, was born to Earl David Carter and Doris Whisenhunt Carter in Ballinger, Texas on November 13, 1952. Terry passed on Friday 10, 2019 of natural causes. Terry is survived by his daughter Amanda Collins of San Angelo, Texas and 3 grandsons Dustin, Dakota and Austin Jones. Terry was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Doris Carter, son Terry David Carter, sister Bettye Huckabee and brothers Bill and Bobby Carter. Memorial Service will be Thursday 16, 2019 at 10am Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 15, 2019