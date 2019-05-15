Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lynn Carter


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Lynn Carter Obituary
Terry Lynn Carter

San Angelo - Terry Lynn Carter 66, was born to Earl David Carter and Doris Whisenhunt Carter in Ballinger, Texas on November 13, 1952. Terry passed on Friday 10, 2019 of natural causes. Terry is survived by his daughter Amanda Collins of San Angelo, Texas and 3 grandsons Dustin, Dakota and Austin Jones. Terry was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Doris Carter, son Terry David Carter, sister Bettye Huckabee and brothers Bill and Bobby Carter. Memorial Service will be Thursday 16, 2019 at 10am Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now