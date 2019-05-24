|
Terry Lynn Cook Cavaness
San Angelo - Terry Lynn Cook Cavaness, passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019 peacefully at home with her family at age 69.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm - 7:00pm Friday at Harper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00am Saturday, May 25th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3536 Lutheran Way. Burial will be at the Harriett Community Cemetery, in Harriet, TX.
Terry was born August 10, 1949 in Ballinger, TX to Terrel "T.E." and Mary "Happy" Cook. She married the love of her life LeRoy Cavaness on April 11, 1969.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years LeRoy Cavaness, Daughter Melissa King and husband Don, Granddaughters Brittney King (Bill), and Macy King of San Angelo, Tara Keplinger and husband Tyler of Baltimore, Maryland, and a very special grandson of love: Matthew Bagley of San Angelo, a great granddaughter Harper Keplinger of Baltimore, Maryland and a very special great granddaughter of Love, Madison Quisenberry of San Angelo. Sister, Ruth Pitt of San Angelo, two very special nieces and a nephew that where always there, Saundra Midkiff of Allen, and Michelle Hatifield of Merkel and a nephew Jimmy Pitt of San Angelo., many other nieces and nephews, family and friends that loved her dearly.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Brother Jack Cook, Sister Jessie Gallas, and two nephews Terry Neal Gallas and Gilbert Cook.
Terry graduated from Miles High School in 1967 and from Cosmetology School in 1968. In 1975 she started working at the City of San Angelo Tax Department as a Cashier in 1979 she became the secretary to the Tax Assessor Collector. In 1981 the Tax Department converted to the Tom Green County Appraisal District where she was the Executive Secretary and Administrative Manager for the Chief Appraiser, she also managed the Tom Green County Appraisal District Education Center. She held her certification by the state of Texas as a RPA (Registered Professional Appraiser), RTA (Registered Professional Assessor), CTA (Certified Tax Assessor), Certified Property Tax Instructor (Certified by Texas Comptrollers of Public Accounts) and the Investment Manager for TGCAD. She currently was serving as the President of the Concho Valley Chapter of TAAD/TAAO and a board member of the TAAO Legislative Committee. She had worked for the Tax Office/Appraisal District for 44 years, she considered her coworkers as her family. She loved each and every one that she worked with and they held a very special place in her heart.
Terry was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, sister, and aunt who loved and adored her family. She loved holidays especially Christmas when all the family could be together, she loved her Saturdays spent with her sister shopping for hours. She was the glue that held us all together, the one who could always see the good in everyone. She will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Hatfield, Cody Hatfield, Doug Davis, Steve Cook, Kevin Armstrong, and Steve Midkiff.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during these last few months, for all the prayers, calls, text, and food.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 24, 2019