Terry W. Dickerson
Ozona - Terry W. Dickerson, 68, of Ozona, TX, passed away July 11, 2019, in Santa Fe, NM. Raised in Granbury, TX, he graduated from Granbury High School in 1969. After graduation he attended classes at Lubbock Christian College. He also worked in pipeline construction before he became a professional firefighter for the city of Euless, TX. He then attended classes in Firefighting at Tarrant County Jr. College.
He later had the opportunity to work on construction of the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline in Fairbanks, Alaska before settling down to ranch in Crockett and Val Verde counties for 15 years. Most recently, he worked as a Landman in the oil and gas industry until his retirement.
Terry never met a stranger, and he was widely loved and respected. He was fortunate to spend 46 years with the woman he loved. Terry will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Peggy, children Adrienne Dickerson, Erika (Fletcher) Andrews, and Mike (Jennifer) Kenison; sister Donna (Stacy) Moran; nieces Tracy (Chris) Whitefield and Teresa (Gary) Carlson; nephews Clay (Jessica) Everett, Brad (Kim) Lee, and Bryan (Deborah) McComas; grandchildren Ashley, Hannah, Nathan, Jeffrey, Bennett, Bethany, and Gregory Kenison and Austin, Sebastian, and Graham Andrews; as well as his great-nieces Shae Everett, Rheagan Whitefield, Alexis and Madelyn Lee, and Sara (Caleb) Ramirez; great-nephews Max Everett, Cordel Whitefield, Landen Lee, Austin (Jessica, children McKenzie and Tanner Henderson and Madison McComas) McComas, and Aaron McComas; sister-in-law Mary Jo (Bud) White, and brother-in-law David Slack. He had numerous other cousins and close family friends around the country, including the Elbrock, Royston, and Gonzales families of Chama, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents W.T. and Laverne Dickerson, his sister Barbara Slack, his father- and mother-in-law Jerry and Billy Jo Hayes, and his sister-in-law Helen Kenison.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, August 17 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ozona, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to West Texas Rehabilitation Center or the . Online condolences may be made at kerbowfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019