Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Rowena, TX
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Rowena, TX
View Map
Tessa Grace McCall

Tessa Grace McCall Obituary
Tessa Grace McCall

Rowena - Tessa Grace McCall, infant daughter of Landon and Kelci McCall, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Tessa was born September 10, 2019, to Landon and Kelci (Zentner) McCall in San Angelo, Texas.

She is survived by her parents; her maternal grandparents Mark and Pennye Zentner of Rowena, her paternal grandparents Greg and Lavonne of San Angelo, her maternal great-grandmothers Margie Zentner of Rowena and Erlene Springer of San Angelo, her paternal great-grandparents Leo and Charlene Cauley and Jerry and Betty Lay of San Angelo. Her aunts and uncles, Paige and Seth Riddle, Leddy and Matthew Priddy, and Cole Zentner all survive.

A rosary will be held for Tessa on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 6:00 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rowena, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, November 16 at 10:00 am with Father Ariel Lagunilla presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Shelby Kalina for the St. Joseph's playground fund.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
