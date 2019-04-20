|
|
Thelda Mearl Cross
Brownwood - Thelda Mearl Manley Cross, age 88, passed away April 18, 2019 at her home with family by her side.
Graveside service will be under the direction of Davis-Morris funeral Home at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, Texas on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3 PM.
Mearl was born February 14, 1931 in Loraine, Texas to Wm. J. and Myrtle M. Manley. The family moved to San Angelo, Texas in 1940. She graduated from San Angelo High School in 1948. She married J. L. "Sonny" Cross, Jr. on December 24, 1949. The family moved to Brownwood, Texas in 1967. Mearl was a homemaker and also worked as a telephone operater at GTE, was a real estate agent with Howard Davis and Associates and also worked at Brownwood Regional Medical Center. After retiring, she enjoyed working with Sonny making wood furniture and crafts to sell and traveling with him. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Brownwood, Texas. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren.
Mearl is survived by her husband of 69 years, daughter, Lynda Waldrop and husband, Paul Jr. of Brownwood, Texas; daughter Becky Hudson and husband Steve of Lampasas, Texas; son Jameas L. Cross and wife, Diane of Winters, Texas; son, Jerrel L. Cross and wife, Kim of Irving, Texas; and a sister, Louise Rich of Baraboo, WI. She was the grandmother to 10 grandchildren and great grandmother to 19 children, and had many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
The family requests no flowers and memorials be sent to .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 20, 2019