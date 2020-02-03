Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Fairmount Cemetery
1926 - 2020
San Angelo - Thelma Burton, 93, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Thelma was born in Wilson, Oklahoma on December 25, 1926 to Perry and Almonte Webb Fariss. She attended Shannon School of Nursing and graduated in 1943. She became a Public Health Nurse in the 1960's. She retired from Nursing in 1992.

She loved traveling with her children to many exotic places. Her greatest passion was playing bridge. She enjoyed the people she played with throughout her entire life.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years; Robert Burton; her sons: David Grounds, Dennis Grounds and Joy Larmey; her five grandsons: Adam, Casey, Matthew, Ross and John; and her two great-grandsons: Dylan and Lane.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; four sisters and one brother. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kindred Hospice or .

The graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery.

Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at

www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
