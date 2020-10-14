1/1
Thelma Lee Wagner
Thelma Lee Wagner

San Angelo - Thelma Lee Wagner, age 101, died October 12, 2020, in San Angelo.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Kevin McSpadden, Chaplain of Baptist Retirement Community will officiate. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Thelma was born on March 23, 1919, in Oklahoma City to her parents, John Clayton and Nadine Eunice Wetsel Gay. She was part of the first class to attend the new Santa Rita Elementary School and graduated from San Angelo High School in 1936, and later from San Angelo Junior College.

She married Clarence Wagner on July 3,1940.

Thelma was a homemaker but was also a talented seamstress. She later worked for Hemphill Wells and Cloth World. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, The Ruth Class.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clarence; two sons, Gary and Kent Wagner; and a grandson, Jon David Wagner.

Thelma is survived by her daughter Donna Manship of Weatherford; her grandchildren, Melissa Belcher and her husband Mark of Weatherford, Candy Robertson of Stephenville, Kyra Krause and husband Paul of Stephenville, and Philip Wagner of Farmers Branch; and her great grandchildren, Clayton, Collin and Allison Belcher, Kelsi Robertson, Kati, Clay and Chloe Krause, and Jaydee Wagner.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff at Sagecrest Alzheimer's Facility, Baptist Retirement Community, Dr. Chris Barnett and Nurse Practitioner, Maegin Carlile for their years of loving care.

Memorials may be made to Sagecrest Alzheimer's Facility at Baptist Retirement Community, P.O. Box 5661, San Angelo, Texas 76902.






Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
