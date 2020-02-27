|
|
Thelma McMurtrey
San Angelo - Thelma McMurtrey, 99, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Thelma was born Sept. 15, 1920, in Cimarron, New Mexico, and grew up in Wichita Falls, where she first worked as a child, collecting rent at her mother's boarding house. After graduating from high school, she moved to San Angelo where she married A.L. "Mack" McMurtrey in 1943, and they shared many years of happiness, raising three children. Thelma was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was always devoted to her family. She had tremendous love and faith in the Lord and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in San Angelo, where she taught religious-education classes for many years. Thelma was a pioneering businesswoman in San Angelo and had a distinguished career. She became a licensed real-estate broker and she and Mack opened The McMurtrey Agency, which enjoyed many decades of success. Thelma served as president and vice president of the San Angelo Real Estate Assn., served on the City's Board of Realtors, in addition to the Board of Housing and Urban Development and Habitat for Humanity. She also was a longtime member of the San Angelo Republican Women's group and the local Order of the Eastern Star. Over the course of her career, she received numerous awards and citations, and in 2009, was honored by the Texas Association of Realtors for 45 years of service. Thelma's love and strength will live on in our hearts forever and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mack, and her brother and sister-in-law James and Frances Rutledge and one grandson, Sankey McMurtrey. She is survived by her children: Joel McMurtrey of Austin; and Mickey McMurtrey and Cherry Lynn Rizzo, both of San Angelo; Belle and Joe Paul Bramhall of Bryan; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Belvedere Memorial Park on Arden Road with the Rev. Joel Moore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name be made to the , or a .
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020