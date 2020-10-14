Theresa Flores
San Angelo - Theresa Flores, 87, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 12, 2020, in San Angelo.
Memorial Rosary will be prayed on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Faylona, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Flores was born November 7, 1932 in Kingsville. Theresa was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a nursing assistant at Baptist Retirement Communities. Theresa will be greatly missed by so many. She loved spending time with her family. Theresa was always ready for a party. "Heaven gained another Angel"
Survivors include her seven children, Sylvia Guerrero and Tracy Aldridge of Fort Worth, Israel Flores, Jr. of Fort Worth, Rosie Kennedy of St. Louis, Margie Canava and Tony of San Angelo, Davis Flores of St. Louis, Lisa Flores of San Angelo, and Robert Flores and Donna Horn of Fort Worth; her sister, Margie Fillol of Kingsville; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
