Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Thomas Smee
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
More Obituaries for Thomas Smee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Smee


1926 - 2019
Thomas A. Smee Obituary
Thomas A. Smee

San Angelo, TX

Thomas Asa Smee, precious husband, father, and grandfather, has left his earthly home behind for Heaven, March 8, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of forty-one years, Maureen Smee; his six children: Carolyn Allen, Patti Banda, Chris Mullen, Mark Mullen, Amy Winemiller, and Todd Mullen; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Thomas also leaves behind many friends and other loved ones.

He was born and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, however, in 1963 Thomas made his way to San Angelo, Texas. A man of honor, he was a World War II veteran, having served in the United States Navy. He was also a master mechanic for Ethicon for fifteen years. As a master mechanic, he had an immense knowledge of cars and planes, a passion that started from his first plane ride at the age of twelve.

Thomas was surrounded by family during his last days, and there is no greater example of the love he shared with them. His memory will be honored in those he leaves behind and the impact he had on their lives. He loved life, laughter, stories, family, and friends. His life was the epitome of kindness, strength, and dedication.

Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 AM in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San Angelo. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 11, 2019
