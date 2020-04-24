|
|
Thomas Calvin Orsak
San Angelo - ThomasOrsakCalvinThomas Calvin Orsak, born December 1, 1950, in San Angelo, Texas, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home in Harriett, a farming community east of San Angelo. He enjoyed sports and was competitive in water skiing, diving, and baseball. Tom, known to many as "Zoltan the Ironman" was an outstanding Defensive Nose Guard playing football for Central High and Angelo State University. He studied art all through his school years and became a Commerical Illustrator while he worked for Tri-Plex, Newman Outdoor Advertising, and Western Posters. Tom decided to go into business for himself and opened Service Ad which offered hand-painted billboards for outdoor advertising companies all over the United States. Upon retirement, Tom followed his passion for art. He spent years painting with watercolors then oils before choosing acrylics as his favorite medium. He was involved with several art clubs and organizations plus strongly recognized for being one of the founders of PASA, Plein Air San Angelo. One year he represented the city as an artist in the national En Plein Air Texas competition. Tom loved doing demos, workshops, and talking about art. He used his passion, enthusiasm, and friendly demeanor to mentor artists throughout West Texas on having fun and enjoying painting.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Orsak Sr. He is survived by his wife, Jeane Orsak, his son Seneca and wife Gina of San Angelo, his mother, Ernestine Grunau and husband Kurt of Fredricksburg, his brother Jerry Orsak Jr. of Houston, sister Michelle Orsak of California, his brother-in-law, James Easley and wife Carol of Carrollton, and sister-in-law, Nancy Marcum of San Angelo. He has several cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces who were dear to him. Tom enjoyed traveling with his faithful dog, Izzi, who loved to go on plein air expeditions with him. He was often seen painting wearing his huge straw hat and telling everyone "Go Paint."
Thank you to Shannon Hospital, St. John's Dialysis, Dr. Cheruku, and Laura Chancellor. Special thanks to Tracy, Kaci, and Vicki from St. Gabriel's Hospice.
Tom will have a Celebration of Life Memorial displaying his art and sharing of fun memories in the future which will be announced once the restrictions of coronavirus and social distancing has been lifted. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
In leui of flowers, donations may be made to the .
" Great art is the outward expression of an inner life in the artist, and this inner life will result in his personal vision of the world."
EDWARD HOPPER
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020