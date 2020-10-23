Thomas Mell Young



San Angelo - Thomas Mell Young, 74, of San Angelo, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center. He was born on March 23, 1946 in San Angelo, Texas to James Murrell and Dorothy Violet (Harlow) Young. Tom graduated from Lake View High School in 1965. After graduation Tom served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years stationed out of San Diego, CA aboard the USS Jason where he was a machinist. After discharge from the Navy, he worked at Lincoln Junior High and Lake View High School as a mechanical trades' instructor for 10 years. Tom married Suzanne Jacoby on June 22, 1976 in Runnels County. They made their home in Harriett in the house he built for his family. During that time, Tom worked for Marathon Oil Company for over 20 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Violet Young, and brother-in-law, Buck Whitley.



Tom is survived by his wife, Suzanne Young; his children Clint Young and wife Rebecca of San Angelo, Whitney Medina and husband Jon of Rowena; his siblings Ann Whitley of Mertzon, Jim Young and wife Shirley of San Angelo, Steve Young and wife Debby of Bellevue, NE. He is also survived by his dearly loved grandchildren, Chloe, Wyatt and Steely Ray Young of San Angelo, Brooklyn and Austin Medina of Rowena, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom is also survived by sister-in-law Sandy Lewis and husband Don of Oxford, GA. Special family members include Tom's cousin, best friend and partner in crime, Robert L. Young and his wife Linda and children Amy and R.L. Young.



Tom always had a smile for everyone he met. His father instilled in him his love for the outdoors by taking Tom and his siblings on many hunting and fishing trips. Tom shared that love with his family by taking them on memorable "Young Adventures." He loved to go boating and exploring lakes. Tom loved taking ski trips in Ruidoso, NM along with Robert L. Young and their families, always making for some comical memories. He dearly loved his grandchildren; he always had them smiling or giggling. He was a loving husband, dad, "Poppie," brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed.



You will be missed but not forgotten. We love you dad.



Luke 23:43



"Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise."



The family would like to thank the staff at Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center for their exceptional care for Tom; we appreciate everyone for being so sweet and loving to him.



Due to COVID 19 restrictions, memorial services will be postponed until a later date.









