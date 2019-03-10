|
|
Thomas Patrick Dean
San Angelo, TX
Thomas "Tom" Patrick Dean passed away March 9, 2019, at the age of 93 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born October 31, 1925, in Oklahoma City to Joseph C. and Mary Kahanek Dean. Upon graduating from Northeast High School in 1942, Tom enlisted in the Army Air Corp to serve his country during WWII. Once the war was over he returned Oklahoma City to pursue his education, Tom went on to graduate from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Geography. In 1952 Tom's love of Geography took him to Africa where he spent 35+ years teaching geography and studying the African terrain. There he met and married his wife Josephine "Josie" Dean.
Once he retired from teaching Tom alternated his time between San Angelo, TX where he worked for his brother John at Shakey's and his seaside home he built with his wife Josie in the Philippines.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Josie Dean, his older brother Joseph Dean and sister Patricia Dean Catron. He is survived by his brother John Dean and wife Melissa of San Angelo. Nieces Kellie Elder of Houston, Lori Dean of Oklahoma City, OK, Karen Culp of NV and Jennifer Owens of Lubbock,Nephews David Catron, Alan Catron, Scott Catron of NV and Ryan Owens of Abilene.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 10, 2019