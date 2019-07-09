Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
Thomas Pete Avants

Thomas Pete Avants Obituary
Thomas Pete Avants

San Angelo - Thomas Pete Avants, of San Angelo, went to be with his Lord & Savior on July 5, 2019 at the young age of 69

Pete was born in San Angelo to Cecil and Freida (Kolster) Avants. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1968. He married JoAnn Vinson on May 24, 1975 in San Angelo. He graduated from Texas State Technical Institute with a degree in HVAC. He worked with Angelo Day and Night Plumbing with his father-in-law. He then went to San Angelo Independent School District in 1985 in the HVAC department and later as the mechanical dispatcher until his retirement after 30 years.

Pete was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by grandparents and his parents.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Avants; daughter, Ivy Jo Pursel and husband, Josh; grandchildren are Emma Jo and Ellie Jo Pursel; Gammy and PaPa McFarlin and numerous cousins.

Memorial services are 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Josh McClary of North Shore Family Church, officiating. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.

The family of Pete Avants wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Shannon 6th floor and the Arbor Terrace nurses and staff.

Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 9, 2019
