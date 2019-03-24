Thomas "Tom" Rollo Burnett



San Angelo, TX



Thomas "Tom" Rollo Burnett, 67, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in San Angelo.



Public viewing will be from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The family will receive friend from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, March 25, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Rody Chesser, pastor of Open Door Family Fellowship in San Angelo, officiating. Arrangement are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Pallbearers will be Jack Williams, Ken Nicholson, Robert Finch, John Wunderl, Billy Colby, Allen Wilson, Joe Sheppard, Craig Dorrance, Ken Michalik and Dr. Karl Wehner.



Mr. Burnett was born on July 2, 1951 in Englewood, New Jersey to the late Richard and Margery (Hurt) Burnett. Growing up, Tom lived in Englewood, Toledo, Ohio, Tucson, Arizona, San Juan and Roosevelt Roads Naval Station Puerto Rico, Dallas and had been a resident of San Angelo since 1965. He graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1969 and received his bachelor's degree in History from Angelo State University. In 1973, Tom started working in the health care field at St John's Hospital and Shannon Medical Center and in 2015 he retired after 42 years.



Tom had great love of Civil War history, toured many Civil War battlefields and had a large collection of Civil War books. He was an avid softball and baseball fan, rooting for the New York Yankees and especially Mickey Mantle. He also coached women's softball for several years. The last several baseball seasons he enjoyed participating in Fantasy Leagues with family, friends and co-workers. Tom liked westerns especially John Wayne movies. He like John Wayne so much he named his cat "Duke". Tom enjoyed hosting and celebrating "Rollofest" annually with his many friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. Tom's family wishes to thank Dr. Alcocer for his loving care.



He is survived by his two brothers, Bill Burnett and wife Pam of Austin, and John Burnett of San Angelo; a nephew, Michael Burnett and wife Ella of San Angelo; three nieces, Catherine Burnett Fierbaugh and husband Stephen of Tyler, Macary Burnett and Macy Burnett both of San Angelo; a great-niece, Julianne Burnett; and two great-nephews, Conner Burnett and Ezra Fierbaugh.



Tom will be greatly missed by his friends and family.



Memorials may be made to Meals for the Elderly, 310 E. Houston Harte Expy, San Angelo, TX 76903. Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary