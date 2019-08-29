|
|
Tiffany Amber Walton Fulbright
San Angelo - Tiffany Amber Walton Fulbright, age 24, joined our Lord and Savior on August 24, 2019. Tiffany was born in San Angelo to Lisa Harness of San Angelo and Charles Walton of Brady. She married the love of her life, Cody Fulbright, on February 23, 2019. Tiffany was a member of Belmore Baptist Church in San Angelo. She touched many lives and was an inspiration to all. She fought a long and courageous battle against Cystic Fibrosis. She was previously employed at Texas Test Fleet as a weekend dispatcher from November 18, 2016 to July 16, 2017 until her health declined. Tiffany was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Dean Harness. Paternal grandparents, John "Buster" and Dorothy Walton. Tiffany is survived by her husband, Cody Fulbright, son, Caleb Fulbright, both of Midland. Parents, Lisa Harness of San Angelo and Charles Walton of Brady. Two sisters and a brother, Crystal Walton, Gwen Elkins and Chris Walton all of San Angelo. Her Grandmother, Marylene Harness of San Angelo and Uncles, Mark Harness of Keller, Gary Harness and wife Elva of San Angelo. Her nephew, Kylon, nieces, Briley, Emberlin, Taylor all of San Angelo, a host of other relatives and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Belmore Baptist Church in San Angelo with the Pastor Toby Irwin officiating. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 29, 2019