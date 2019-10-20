|
Todd Brit Clare
San Angelo - A Graveside Service for Todd Brit Clare, 54, of San Angelo, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Terry County Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Chris Seaton officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.brownfieldfuneralhome.com.
Brit passed away at home on Friday, October 18, 2019. He will lie in state at Brownfield Funeral Home and be available for viewing Monday, October 21, 2019, from 9 am to 1 pm.
Brit was born on July 20, 1965, in Denver City, TX to John Brit, Jr. and Trucene (Crowder) Clare. He loved playing football in high school and went to West Texas A&M on a football scholarship. He enjoyed hunting with his dad and loved his family deeply. Brit was a very kind man, known for his generous spirit. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and his dog, Peanut! Brit was preceded in death by his father, John and his sister, Darla Jean.
He is survived by his daughter, Hailey Clare; his mother, Trucene Fort and husband, Clyde of Madill, OK; his sister, Kim Clare of San Angelo, TX and his brother, Lee Clare and wife, Crystal of San Angelo, TX; several nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Lyn Smith.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019