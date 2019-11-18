|
|
Tom A. Albright
San Angelo - Tom A. Albright, 41 of San Angelo, TX, passed away suddenly from a brief illness in the San Angelo Hospital on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Hershey, PA, he was the son of Duane and Charlene Albright of Columbia, PA. Tom was the loving husband of Melissa L. (Straka) Albright, with whom he celebrated 12 years of marriage on November 10, 2019. Tom was a 1996 graduate of Hempfield High School and a graduate of the Penn State University in May 2001 where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and International Business. While he attended Penn State, he did an internship with McNeil Co. which led him to be hired into the Financial Leadership Development Program of Johnson & Johnson Co. He then became a recruiter for the FLDP program. In 2003 he became a Certified Managerial Accountant and in 2004 became a Certified Financial Manager. He received his MBA in 2006 from Temple University. After graduating from college he was employed by Johnson & Johnson Co. joining them in 2001. He served in various positions in the Johnson & Johnson companies, most recently as Plant Controller for Ethicon, a J&J company in San Angelo, TX. His interests included Bowling in College for Penn State University team where he bowled a perfect 300 game, corn hole games, home Pool Volleyball, home poker games and traveling on vacations. He was an avid and passionate fan of all the Philadelphia teams and Penn State football. He was a member of the NRA and the . He was predeceased by his Grandparents, Wilbur Albright, Millie Albright, Dean and Jean Englehart, and aunt Diane Shireman. Tom would always light up a room with his smile and vibrant personality. A Drop In to Celebrate Tom's Life will be held in the Social Hall of the Ironville United Methodist Church 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1PM - 4PM, casual dress is requested. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the s Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or go online. Arrangements by clydekraft.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019