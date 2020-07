Or Copy this URL to Share

Tom Ed Glasscock



age 74, passed away July 20th 2020



Survived by his 3 sons and 5 grandchildren



Service will be held at the Sonora Cemetery in Sutton County, Wednesday July 28th at 10am









