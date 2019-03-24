|
|
Tom Flowers
Mullin, TX
A graveside funeral service, with military honors, for Thomas Murray "Tom" Flowers, age 87, of Mullin, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the Jenkins Springs Cemetery near Brownwood. Heartland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Flowers died Wednesday March 20, 2019 at his home.
Thomas Murray Flowers was born on August 3, 1931 in Early to Luther Thomas and Lena Belle (Williamson) Flowers. He attended and graduated from Early schools and married Rhelda Huckaby in Early on December 24, 1950. Mr. Flowers served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 until 1954, during the Korean War. Tom later joined the San Angelo Police Department where he served for 31 years, retiring as a Lieutenant.
Tom is survived by a son, Vance Flowers and wife Deborah, a daughter, Kacie J, Taylor and husband Jonathan; five grandchildren, Tara Flowers Sweet, Mikaela E. Bingle, Sabra R. Ward, Jonathon K. Taylor, III and Jordan K. Huffman; twelve great-grandchildren; and a sister, Othella Graham.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Rhelda Huckaby Flowers and two sisters, Bernice Chrane and Gwen Smith.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 24, 2019