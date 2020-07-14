Tomas Moreno Arellano



San Angelo - September 22, 1941 - July 11, 2020



Tomas Arellano, 78, of San Angelo, passed away on July 11, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Services will be on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North, 1002 N Oakes St., San Angelo, TX. Interment will follow at Belvedere Memorial Park on Arden Rd.



Tomas was born on September 22, 1941 in Villa de Union, Coah. Mexico. He was born to Apolonio Arellano and Arcadia Moreno.



Tomas came to the United States at the age of 17 where he began his passion for ranching at D-Bar Ranch in Robert Lee, Tx. He worked for Stanley "Skinny" Adams who over time became a father figure to Tomas and ALL of his children. Tomas worked hard as a Ranch Foreman for 55 years at D-Bar Ranch. After that long, you would think retirement would be a thought, but that isn't the Tomas we all knew and loved. He would continue ranching throughout his life and moved on to the Mark White Ranch in Ozona, TX from 2012-2018. Tomas then finished off his ranching career working for the Floyd Henderson Ranch outside of Fort Stockton, Tx from 2018 until his passing.



He is preceded in death by his loving parents Apolonio and Arcadia and a daughter, Elena Arellano.



Survivors include his wife, Rosa Antonia Arellano, his children, Robert Arellano (Christina), Thomas Arellano Jr. (Michelle), Roy Arellano, Eli Arellano (Olivia), Saul Arellano, Eliza Arellano, Jesse Arellano (Amanda), Polo Arellano (Rebecca), Maria Moreno, Felipe Arellano and Argentina Arellano. Other survivors include his sister Amparo Mireles and two brothers, Juan Rodriguez and Armando Rodriguez; 26 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.









