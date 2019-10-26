|
|
Tomas Perez
Mertzon - Tomas Perez, 66, of Mertzon, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Mertzon, TX.
Tomas was born in Edmonson, TX., to Emilia (Gamez) & Dolores Perez on September 29, 1953. He went to school at Sonora. He married Yolanda Perez in December of 1987 in Mertzon. He worked as a dozer operator for Tom Thorp Trucking for 33 years.
Tomas is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosa Suarez and brother, Ramon Perez.
Pallbearers will be David Rodriguez, Alex Suarez, Albert Perez, Elias Luna, Willie Gutierrez, Nathan Chacon, Paul Montez, LCpl. Ramiro Perez, Clayton Suarez and Ruben Samaniego.
Tomas is survived by his wife, Yolanda Perez, children; Sammy Perez, Tammy Perez, Cassandra Perez, Jennifer Crum and husband, Richard, Julia Tibbals and husband, David; 10 Grandchildren, 2 Great-grandchildren, brother, Celestino Perez, sister, Emma Luna and husband, Robert and brother in law, Ramon Suarez, numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be 1:00pm to 8:00pm Sunday October 27, 2019 with rosary at 6:00pm at Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mass of Resurrection will be held 10:00am Monday October 28, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mertzon with Rev. Joseph Vathalloor, CMI, officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
The family of Tomas Perez wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Dr.'s, nurses, and staff at Hospice of San Angelo.
Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019