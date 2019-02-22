|
Tomasa "Tommie" Gomez
San Angelo, TX
Tomasa Gomez aka Tommie, 67, of Marble Falls went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.
Tommie retired from Ethicon as a Micro Swedge Winder after 39 years.
Tommie loved all of her family and friends, and welcomed everyone with open arms.
Tommie was preceded in death by her Grandparents Rosa & Cornelio Lopez & her parents Trinidad & Manuel Rivera.
Tommie leaves behind her husband, Richard C. Gomez of 47 years.
Tommie is survived by her children Paula Lavizzo, Richard R. Gomez & Mario A. Garcia, Janell & Kenny Torrez & Grable Gomez. Also the apples of her eye, Gabrielle and Abell Rivera, Jacob Bermea, Seth and Lexie Bermea and Grable Gomez Jr.
Her pride and joy, her great, grandchildren, Jaythyn & Jayse Rivera.
Tommie's siblings include Paul & Christine Rivera, Santos & Jim Rowe, Cito & Bella Rivera, Janie Benson, Maggie Riojas & Bobby Aguirre, Johnny Rivera & numerous nieces & nephews. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
2 Timothy 4:7
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 22, 2019