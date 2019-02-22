Services
Tomasa Gomez
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Tomasa "Tommie" Gomez


Tomasa "Tommie" Gomez Obituary
Tomasa "Tommie" Gomez

San Angelo, TX

Tomasa Gomez aka Tommie, 67, of Marble Falls went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.

Tommie retired from Ethicon as a Micro Swedge Winder after 39 years.

Tommie loved all of her family and friends, and welcomed everyone with open arms.

Tommie was preceded in death by her Grandparents Rosa & Cornelio Lopez & her parents Trinidad & Manuel Rivera.

Tommie leaves behind her husband, Richard C. Gomez of 47 years.

Tommie is survived by her children Paula Lavizzo, Richard R. Gomez & Mario A. Garcia, Janell & Kenny Torrez & Grable Gomez. Also the apples of her eye, Gabrielle and Abell Rivera, Jacob Bermea, Seth and Lexie Bermea and Grable Gomez Jr.

Her pride and joy, her great, grandchildren, Jaythyn & Jayse Rivera.

Tommie's siblings include Paul & Christine Rivera, Santos & Jim Rowe, Cito & Bella Rivera, Janie Benson, Maggie Riojas & Bobby Aguirre, Johnny Rivera & numerous nieces & nephews. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com

2 Timothy 4:7

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 22, 2019
