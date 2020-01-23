Resources
Tommy C. Young

Tommy C. Young Obituary
San Angelo - Tommy C. Young, 79, of San Angelo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in a local hospital. Tommy was born in Boyd's Chapel, Texas, on Nov. 4, 1940, to John and Zana Young. Tommy graduated from Trent High School. He married Judy Janet Harlow Nov. 27, 1959, in Abilene, Texas. Tommy enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a Specialist 4. Following his military service, Tommy worked for NCR as a computer service technician for 33 years. A loving husband, devoted father, dedicated brother, doting Pampa and beloved friend, Tommy held family and friendship above all of his other interests. He loved wildlife and nature, photography, hunting and fishing, western folklore and culture, and a good story. Tommy will be truly missed. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife Judy, his parents John and Zana, brother John and sister-in-law Loretta, brother David, and sister Zana Beth Scott. Tommy is survived by his son Corby and daughter-in-law Dawn; granddaughters Kendall and Mackenzie of The Colony, Texas; and step-grandson Alex DeBacker and step-great-grandchildren Tommy and Sydney DeBacker of Huntsville, AL. He has a brother, Bill and his wife, Mary, of Livingston, Texas; a brother-in-law, Joe Scott of San Angelo; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Johnson's Funeral Home chapel with inurnment to follow at 1 p.m. in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. The Young family would like to thank all the staff at Shannon, especially the ICU staff and Dr. Cheruku.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
