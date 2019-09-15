Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Glen Barton


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Glen Barton Obituary
Tommy Glen Barton

San Angelo - Tommy Glen (TG) Barton, 93, passed away September 13, 2019. Glen was born December 3, 1925 in Lamesa TX to William Thomas and Mildred Lee (Seals) Barton.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bobbie Lee Barton and his half-brothers Henry Earl Barton and Billy Ellis Barton.

He is survived by his four children, and their Mother, Dorothy Barton Leverett of Fredericksburg, Kathryn Harlow and her husband Floyd of Fredericksburg, Casey Barton of San Angelo, Glenda Wood and her husband Steve of Fredericksburg, and Clinton Barton and his wife Betsy of San Angelo, and his longtime friend and companion Arba Ruth Kruger of San Angelo. Glen has five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Glen proudly served his country in WWII. He fought in the Army and was a combat veteran involved with the liberation of France and the defeat of Germany in 1944-45. Glen will be remembered for his ever-present smile, good-nature, love of fishing, traveling, and love for his family.

After his release from the Army, Glen returned to San Angelo where he worked for Santa Fe RR. And then joined Goodyear Proving Grounds in 1955. Glen worked 32 years and retired from Goodyear Proving Grounds where he enjoyed his passion of cars and driving.

Visitation will be held at Robert Massie Funeral Home Monday, September 16th from 5 - 7 pm. Services will be held at Robert Massie Funeral Home Tuesday, September 17th at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to West Texas Rehabilitation Center at 3001 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX 76904.

Thank you to San Angelo Home Health and Hospice of San Angelo for the wonderful care of our father.

Online condloences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now