|
|
Tommy Glen Barton
San Angelo - Tommy Glen (TG) Barton, 93, passed away September 13, 2019. Glen was born December 3, 1925 in Lamesa TX to William Thomas and Mildred Lee (Seals) Barton.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bobbie Lee Barton and his half-brothers Henry Earl Barton and Billy Ellis Barton.
He is survived by his four children, and their Mother, Dorothy Barton Leverett of Fredericksburg, Kathryn Harlow and her husband Floyd of Fredericksburg, Casey Barton of San Angelo, Glenda Wood and her husband Steve of Fredericksburg, and Clinton Barton and his wife Betsy of San Angelo, and his longtime friend and companion Arba Ruth Kruger of San Angelo. Glen has five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Glen proudly served his country in WWII. He fought in the Army and was a combat veteran involved with the liberation of France and the defeat of Germany in 1944-45. Glen will be remembered for his ever-present smile, good-nature, love of fishing, traveling, and love for his family.
After his release from the Army, Glen returned to San Angelo where he worked for Santa Fe RR. And then joined Goodyear Proving Grounds in 1955. Glen worked 32 years and retired from Goodyear Proving Grounds where he enjoyed his passion of cars and driving.
Visitation will be held at Robert Massie Funeral Home Monday, September 16th from 5 - 7 pm. Services will be held at Robert Massie Funeral Home Tuesday, September 17th at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to West Texas Rehabilitation Center at 3001 S Jackson St, San Angelo, TX 76904.
Thank you to San Angelo Home Health and Hospice of San Angelo for the wonderful care of our father.
Online condloences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 15, 2019