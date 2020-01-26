|
Tommy Love
Sonora - Tommy Love, age 79, of Sonora passed away January 23, 2020. Tommy was born November 24, 1940 in Sonora Texas to Alma (Schrier) and Preston F. Love. Tommy grew up on the T Half Circle Ranch. He graduated from Sonora High School in 1959 and attended San Angelo Junior College and Sul Ross University where he earned a degree in Animal Science.
Tommy married Carol Davis in El Paso in 1963. The couple moved to the T Half Circle Ranch in 1964 where he worked until his retirement in 2017.
He was very active in the Sutton County Days Rodeo Association. He loved fishing on the Devil's River with friends and family. He was member of the Tarantella Dance Club, and Fling Ding and was quite a dancer.
Tommy loved the ranch and being in the country. He was hard-working and dedicated to the land. A man of few words but when he did speak, you learned something or got some good advice. He was very creative, and "engineered" some interesting tools and designs.
He taught his three boys and many others tricks of the trade and life skills that will last forever.
He is survived by his wife Carol; sons David, Steve and wife Scarlett, Tracy and wife Vera. Grandchildren: Ty and Anna, Shane and Jessica, Kylie, Dakota, Steele, Elena and Stella.
Greatgrandchildren: Tell and Torie and nieces and nephews.
Sister Martha Martin and husband Billy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Preston.
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Sonora at 10:30 am on January 28.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020