Tommy Max Sanders
San Angelo - Max Sanders, 79, a longtime San Angelo resident passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug 12, 2019. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Aug 17th at 4:00 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. The funeral service will be followed by a graveside military ceremony at Grape Creek Cemetery located off of Highway 87 North. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 preceding funeral service at Johnson's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Water for All International, West Texas Boys Ranch and House of Faith San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 15, 2019