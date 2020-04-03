|
|
Tommy W. Broadway passed away on 4/2/2020 at the age of 81. Tommy was preceded in death by his mother and father, Margie and Calvin Broadway, two brothers, C.A. Broadway and John Broadway and his sister Lounell Ryan. Tommy is survived by two brothers Allen and Bob Broadway, five children, Kevin Brooke Hudson, Calvin Neal Broadway, Tommy Winston Broadway Jr., James Mark Broadway, and Victoria Belle Broadway. Eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
Tommy served in the Marine Corps from 1957 to 1961, he was a proud American and a true patriot. He always said how proud he was of his son James Mark for following in his footsteps and serving in the Marine Corps as well.
Tommy showed dedication not only to his country but every task put in front of him. Some would even call him a stubborn perfectionist. He took great pride in his ability to carve the land to his will with his trusty bulldozer.
Tommy was an avid fisherman and spent as much time as possible on the Rio Grande with his good friend Freddy Brooks and his son James Mark. They always reeled in the big ones and he always had the best tasting catfish around.
Tommy lived the last years of his life in Oklahoma with his daughter Victoria, son-in-law James Walker and his grandchildren Shaylee, Jared and Kenni Walker. He spent most of his time hanging out at the farm doing dozer work and lots of improvements to property and sometimes just piddling around. He could fix anything that was broken and build anything you could imagine. Tommy also spent a lot of time telling the stories of his life and trying to educate the grandkids about "real life". He worked hard his whole life and stayed as busy as he could right until the end.
Tommy will be missed in so many ways, by so many people.
Graveside services will be private. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Online condolences can be made at
www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020