Toni Munoz
San Angelo - Toni Munoz, 41, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, in San Angelo surrounded by her family.
Public viewing will be from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Freddy Chavarria, pastor of Lighthouse Presence of Christ Church, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Munoz was born November 21, 1977 in San Angelo where she has been a lifelong resident. Toni attended Lakeview High School. She worked as a CNA for Baptist Memorial for 10 years and Visiting Angels just under a year. Toni enjoyed caring for her patience so much that when she became ill some of her patience family members came and visited her. Toni will be remembered for her love and care for others. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Antonio, Sr. and Bernabe Munoz; her maternal grandfather, Emilio G. Rerez, Sr.; her aunt, Rosalinda Perez; and a 2nd cousin, Bobby Ray Chapoy.
Survivors include a son, Daniel Cantu of San Angelo; a daughter, Maria Isabel Aguirre of San Angelo; her parents, Antonio, Jr. and Maria Munoz of San Angelo; a brother, Isreal Munoz of San Angelo; a sister, Lori Palacios and husband Rudy of San Angelo; Maternal grandmother, Maria Rios Perez of San Angelo; six nieces, Moriah Munoz, Mayah Madison Munoz, Madylon Mae Munoz, Mylee Marie Munoz, Marina Munoz Palacios, and Marissa Munoz all of San Angelo; a great nephew, Josiah Zayd Urquidez; and a great niece, Olivia Alvarez both of San Angelo.
the family wishes to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice for their loving care and everyone for their prayers.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 11, 2019