Trine Torres Adame, 97, of San Angelo, went to rest in heaven on Monday, December 16th 2019. She was preceded in death by four of her sons Patricio Adame Jr., Gabriel Adame, Alex Adame and Martin Adame, along with her parents. No mother should suffer the pain of losing her sons. She will be at rest now that she's in the arms of her heavenly father.
Trine was born in Brady, TX on October 29th 1922 to Lazaro & Loranza Torres. She was married to Patricio Adame Sr. before his passing. Trine was a beloved mother, friend and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking for her family & being outdoors with her flowers and plants.
She is survived by her children Mary Adame of Kyle, TX, Martha Rodriguez, Arthur Adame Sr., and Richard Adame Sr., all of San Angelo, TX. She is also survived by her brother Gilbert Torres, along with many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many & will be dearly missed.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. Viewing will begin at the funeral home on Monday, December 23rd at 8:00 AM, then rosary and clergy at 10:00 AM, followed by a graveside service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019