Trinedad Rios Zapata
Trinedad Rios Zapata born May 27, 1934, of San Angelo Texas
Died - January 27, 2020 at the age of 85 Trinedad was born to Leandro and Ysabel Zapata.
He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Janie and Danny Wilson of Virginia, Trine and Sheri Zapata of Austin, Tx, Liza and Mark Slosson of Colleyville Tx, Albert Zapata and Sylvia Flores of San Angelo, Tx, Eric and Amanda Zapata of Flowermound Tx ; and five grandchildren Brandon, Sean, Jeremy, Zachary and Seth. He is also survived by his brother Cali Zapata and sister Anita Wilburn.
Served in the Navy September 1955- September 1959, Honorable discharged.
After retirement from ConAgra Foods, Trinedad enjoyed fishing and golfing. His favorite pastime was watching football especially the Dallas Cowboys.
Burial service will be held, Saturday Feb 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020