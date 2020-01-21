Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Tyler Ryan Grappe

Tyler Ryan Grappe Obituary
Tyler Ryan Grappe

San Angelo - Tyler Ryan Grappe left us way too soon after only 38 years. He had a big heart and always had a soft spot for those who needed a hand in life. He loved all animals whether they walked or slithered.

Tyler proudly served his country in the Coast Guard. After completing his service, he found success working in the oil field industry as a salesman in the Victaulic Corporation. With his personality, quick wit, and charm he quickly made a name for himself in the profession.

If you ever met Tyler, you were touch by his levity and sincerity. You felt like you were the most important person in the world because you were.

Tyler leaves behind his beloved wife Kasi Grappe and the joy of his life, daughter Madison Grappe. His parents Steve and Shelly Grappe of Rockport, TX and his brother Austin Grappe of Corpus Christi, TX.

We all have a hole in our hearts with his untimely tragic passing.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, January 23rd at Edmund Blvd. Baptist Church. A graveside service will be 2:00pm, Friday, January 24th at the Fulton Cemetery in Rockport, TX.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
