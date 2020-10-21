1/2
Ubaldo C. Serrano
Ubaldo C. Serrano

San Angelo - Ubaldo C. Serrano, 69, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in San Angelo, TX. He was born in Guadalupe Victoria, Coach., Mexico, on May 16, 1951.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Magdaleno and Amelia Serrano, his brothers Eleuterio Serrano and Juan Serrano. He is survived by his brother, Crescencio Serrano, and sisters, Rosa, Amelia and Maria del Carmen Serrano. He is also survived by his children, Sandra and Robby Hostetter, Ubaldo and Imelda Serrano, Diana Serrano, Jesus and Sylvia Serrano, grandchildren, Ally Sablan, Roman Torres, Marshall Serrano, Madysen Serrano, Noah Martinez, Jolie Martinez, Israel Martinez, Ariana Serrano, Isabella Serrano. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He especially loved his Corridos.

A rosary will be held at on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Harper Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Belvedere Memorial Park.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
