Ura Lee Beard
San Angelo - Ura Lee Beard passed away peacefully on Saturday evening July 6th after a long battle with several illness's. Lee spent nearly his entire life living in San Angelo, the last four months were spent with family in Kerrville, TX.
Lee attended San Angelo High School and after graduating in 1948 joined the Navy where he served in the Korean conflict from Nov. 1949 to Dec. 1951.
After returning home to San Angelo he married Bonnie Marie Standlee (deceased). They had two sons George Edward Beard II and Robert Allen Beard, (both deceased). In 1971 Lee married Lee J Eschman, they were married for 41 years until her death in 2013. During their marriage they travelled the world and were inseparable.
Lee was an exceptional machinist and an extraordinary gentleman. He successfully ran the family business; B&W Foundry and Manufacturing for over 40 years.
Lee has one surviving brother Gene Edward Beard of Kerrville, Trace Beard nephew of Kerrville and Donna Bass niece of Fair Hope AL.
A memorial service will be held 10 am Thursday Sept. 5th in Christoval at Pugh River Park were his ashes will be spread. All are welcome to attend.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 11, 2019