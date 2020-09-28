Valta Mae (Polly) Hardin Perner



Ozona - Valta Mae (Polly) Hardin Perner, 89, of Ozona, TX passed away peacefully at home September 25, 2020. Polly was born January 21, 1931, in Sandy, TX to Curtis Dwight Hardin and Nora Crider Hardin. She was the oldest of two children. Her brother Charles Ray Hardin preceded her in death. She graduated Iraan High School and attended Sul Ross University where she met her husband of 66 years, Sam Stephen Perner, Jr. They were married in July of 1951.



Polly was a lifetime rancher with Sam. They enjoyed raising, showing, and racing registered Quarter Horses. They also raised Rambouillet sheep, angora goats, and Hereford cattle for many years. She loved cooking, art and painting, fishing, and sewing for her 3 daughters. Polly's family was very important to her. She and Sam were happiest together at the ranch.



Polly is survived by her children, Louise Ledoux; Luann Pierce and husband Joey; Lucy Jumper and husband Jimmy; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Marie and Daun Williams and children, Ella and Grey; Laura and Turner Phipps and sons, Pierce and Jackson; Rebecca and Miguel Vergara and daughter, Evie; Stephen and Nicole Humphrey and son Rhett.



A graveside service will be held in Ozona, TX on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Cedar Hill Cemetery at 10 am.



In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Ozona United Methodist Church or Interim Hospice and Homecare of San Angelo.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store