Services
Greiner Funeral Home
2005 N 13Th St
Terre Haute, IN 47804
(812) 234-8200
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greiner Funeral Home
2005 N 13Th St
Terre Haute, IN 47804
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Greiner Funeral Home
2005 N 13Th St
Terre Haute, IN 47804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vancil Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vancil Andrew Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vancil Andrew Smith Obituary
Vancil Andrew Smith

Terre Haute, IN

Vancil A Smith, 53, of Terre Haute, Indiana and formerly of San Angelo, TX, was greeted at the door of heaven by his family members and God on March 24, 2019, after a long hard fought and somewhat successful battle with one of the nastiest forms of cancer. He was often found yelling "you gotta go" to his son at wrestling meets, being the announcer at his youngest daughters soccer games, painting some magnificent drama sets for his older daughter, smiling and playing with his 5 grandbabies, and loving his wife to infinity and beyond. Aside from his family, his greatest accomplishments include rebuilding his relationship with his brother and his ultimate love for Jesus Christ. Vancil is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 34 years Lisa Shew Smith; his children Samantha (Rob), Caitlin (Mitchell) and Ian (Kelsey); his 3 grandsons Brian, Vancil, and Oliver; and 2 granddaughters Marlea and Scarlett; his brother James (Sandi), and Nephews James (Rachel) and Cody 9Stephanie). He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Marvin Shew, his parents W.C. and Ellen Ann Smith, and Faithful dog Amigo. The family of Vancil would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and Comfort Keepers for all their support and guidance in the final stages of life. His battle with cancer may be over, but Vancil is the ultimate victor and is dancing his victory dance with God and his family. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southern Care Hospice or Hux Cancer Center. Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:oop.m. in Greiner Funeral Home, 2005 North 13th Street, Terre Haute, Indiana, 47804. Pastors Dan Willis and Mike Hester will officiate. Family and friends are invited to come to the funeral home on Saturday, from 11:00a.m. until service time to share memories and visit.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now