More Obituaries for Vanessa Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanessa Wright


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vanessa Wright Obituary
Vanessa Wright

San Angelo, TX

Our beautiful loved one, Vanessa Wright went to be with our Lord on March 25, 2019 in San Angelo. Vanessa was born on December 24, 1960 in San Angelo, TX. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt. Vanessa was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Wright, her mother Elsie Maureen "Billie"Floyd Wright; 2 brothers and 2 sisters, Charles Ray Wright, Leonard Wright, Jr., Dorothy Faye Wright Young and Linda Grace Lynch and husband Chuck Lynch She was also preceded in death by several nephews. Vanessa is survived by her faithful puppy "Baby Girl," her 5 children, Robin Groff and husband Eric, Kloey Day and husband Jared Chandler, William Beaird, Chrystal Beaird Garcia and husband Albert and Christina Kelley; her granddaughters, Jailyn and Garrett Freeman, Jocelyn Groff and Miri Garcia; her grandsons, Daniel Groff, Eric Michael Groff, Cash Chandler and Jax Moore; her sister, Lisa Wright Price and husband Blane; her brother-in-law, Bobby Young; her step mother Zan Gilbert Wright; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The memorial service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Biker Church Forgiven Ministries, 2900 W. FM 2105. We are all heartbroken, but we know she is in a better place!

Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at

www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 30, 2019
