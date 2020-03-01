|
Velda Cunningham Samuels
San Angelo - Velda Cunningham Samuels was born February 16,1929 in a rural area outside of Gustine, TX to Earl Clements and Viva Ovetta Cunningham and passed peacefully to be with her Lord and Saviour on February 22, 2020 at the age of 91.
She graduated from Eola High in Eola, TX where she played volleyball and won the 1945-46 State Volleyball Championship, played on a Womens softball team in Ozona, TX and survived the 1954 Ozona Flood with her two sons and one daughter. For many years she was an avid Bowler in San Angelo, TX and attended the Women's State Bowling Championship Tournament with her two daughters. She was proud to be a Cunningham Descendant and part of the longest Family Reunion in the state of Texas. She belonged to the Rebekahs, a branch of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and is a member of the Sierra Vista Methodist Church in San Angelo, TX. She worked as a secretary at the General Telco Federal Credit Union, Holsum Bakery, and Farmers Insurance in San Angelo, TX. She served as Treasurer of Lake View Christian Church and taught KK Bible Class 4-6.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Viva Cunningham, sister Neva Jo Story, Nephew David Lee Story and son-in-law by marriage Rowe Wallace.
She is survived by George A Samuels whom she married on July 21, 2001. Sisters, Leona and husband Raleigh Hudzietz of San Angelo, TX and Earlene Mayfield of Ozona, TX. Children Danny and wife Iris Smith of San Angelo, TX, Stanley and wife Carol Smith of Midland, TX, Phyllis and husband Craig Mathis of Mexia, TX and Elaine and husband Dennis Jones of San Angelo, TX. Children by marriage, Sandra and husband Ed McClintock of Cleveland, TN, Kay Samuels of San Angelo, TX, Bobby and wife Joy Samuels of Midland, TX.
She was known to her nieces and nephews, Charlotte Jo Miller, Bobby Mayfield, Richard Mayfield, Sandra Mayfield, Jim Armentrout and Debbie Armentrout Harbin as "Aunt Deene".
Grandchildren, Brian Smith, Chrystal Pond, JT Shults, Jacob Bailey, Joanie Mathis, Lori Mathis, Shae Jones, Stacy Jones, Ethan Samuels, Braden Samuels, Shane Wallace, Doug Wallace and Tasha Wallace. Great Grandchildren, Emerson Smith, Hudson Smith, Malory Pond, Sydney Pond, Macy Perales, Chance Perales, Mylie Perales, Harrison Frost, MaryAnn Jones, Stacy Jones, Thomas Jones, Shelby Jones, Tyler Wallace and Brayden Wallace.
The Gathering will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sierra Vista Methodist Church, 4522 College Hills Blvd, San Angelo, TX.
Special recognition and gratitude are given to Kindred Hospice of San Angelo and the caregivers who cared for our Wife and Mother.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Sierra Vista Methodist Church Youth Ministry or Kindred Hospice of San Angelo, TX.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020