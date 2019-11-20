|
Velma Lena Jacob
San Angelo - Velma Lena Jacob Wilde, 95, died peacefully in her sleep at home, on November 18, 2019.
A Rosary was held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 7pm. Funeral services will also be at St. Ambrose Catholic Church on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10am with Fr. Joseph Choutapalli and many other priests friends officiating. Burial will be at the St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery.
Velma was born premature on September 10, 1924 in Winters, TX to Herman Jacob and Ida Bredemeyer Jacob. They were not sure she would make it but in true "Velma" fashion, she proved everyone wrong. She enjoyed her childhood on the farm fishing, picking cotton, swimming in the creek and enjoying her family. She loved her brothers and sisters and enjoyed picking on them. She could pick cotton better and faster than any of her siblings. Some of her favorite childhood stories include giving chocolate laxative to her neighbor friend and knocking her brother Herbert in the head with a paint brush. Velma had a special bond with her sister, Matilda (Tillie). They were born 23 months apart but seemed more like twins. Even death could not keep them apart for very long, as Tillie passed away two weeks prior to Velma.
She fell in love and married Fenton A. Wilde on May 4, 1942. They made their home in Wall, Texas farming and raising 6 children. She was an avid member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall. Unfortunately, her husband passed away young but she soldiered on to raise her children with an unwavering faith in God. Even though she struggled with her health much of her life and faced many tragedies, she remained steadfast in her love of God and the world.
Now, I know everyone says their mom/grandmother is the best cook in the world...But Velma WAS the best. Anyone who ever ate one of her massive meals would agree. The woman could cook. And if you came to her house, you were guaranteed to leave full and happy. She also had a huge garden and enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables of all kinds. She had a green thumb. But she would tell you, "I don't have a green thumb, it comes from elbow grease."
Velma and Fenton had a special relationship with the Catholic priests that cycled through the parishes. They always befriended them and included them in family functions. She became affectionately known as the "Mother of Priests". Even as she aged she enjoyed special friendships with priests and particularly international priests. She opened her home and her heart to many priests that were far from their home and family.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Ida Jacob; brothers, Jake Jacob (Margie), Herbert Jacob (Evelyn), Edgar Jacob and George Jacob; sisters, Betty Gray (Marvin) and Matilda Englert (Andrew); sons, Walter and Jimmy; daughter-in-law, Debbie Wilde (Sturm); brothers-in-law, Elo Wilde (Cordelia), Edwin Wilde (Cordula) and Bennie Wilde (Alice); and sisters-in-law, Stella Schwartz (Bill), Cora Dierschke (Norman), and Mary Wilde.
Velma is survived by her daughters, Karen Eggemeyer (Bobby) of Wall and Susan Jost (Lee Allen) of Olfen; daughter-in-law, Joyce Wilde of Wall; sons, Alan Wilde of Wall and Danny Wilde (Tonya) of Wall; and special adopted son, Fr. Joseph Choutapalli of Wall. Grandchildren Missey Dacy, Jenny Millican, Katy Green, Brad Eggemeyer, Tammy Eggemeyer, Eric Eggemeyer, Shay Wilde, Tyler Wilde, Dara Anderson, Chandra Wilde, Cayla Bowie, Danica Wilde, Matthew Jost, Mandy Jost and special adopted grandson, Sam Matthiesen. She also had 14 great grandchildren whom she enjoyed seeing grow up.
Special thanks to dear friends Josie Castillo, AJ (Dutch) Gottschalk, Msgr. James Bridges, Eddie Mae Huebner, Arnie Aguero, Leida and Dyanna Ramirez and Sylvia Martinez who so kindly offered their friendship over many years. We are grateful to you. We are also grateful to her team of doctors in San Angelo and San Antonio, especially Dr. Pendleton Wickersham, Dr. Carolina Ojeda and the kind staff of Angels Home Health Services for their excellent care.
We are grateful to our sweet Mom/Momma/Granny/Nana/Grandma Wilde for so many years of love and guidance. Velma frequently said, "The best is yet to be!" With that in mind, let us remember that our sadness and loss is another's reunion in heaven. We will miss you.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019