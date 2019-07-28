|
Velma Ruth Jones Sager
San Angelo - Velma Ruth Jones Sager, 91,"Graduated into Heaven" Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM with the family will receiving friends from 1:30 to 5:00 PM Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Velma's graduation service will be 1:00 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel, with Nephew Eddie Jones, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Sager was born December 14, 1927 on the Jones Ranch 30 miles south of San Angelo. She attended Christoval and Mertzon public schools before graduating from San Angelo High School in 1945. Velma spent the next year at San Angelo Junior College and then earned her degree at Hardin Simmons College in Abilene, while there she met a ministerial student, Jesse Sager, and they were married April 14, 1949, shortly before his graduation.
Velma served alongside her husband as he pastored churches around Abilene, Brownwood, Strawn and Springfield, Missouri. During this time Velma worked in Christian schools and gave private piano lessons. They moved to San Angelo to care for her parents, Edna Florine and Edward D. Jones, and they joined New Testament Baptist Church. Velma became a member of Harvest Baptist Church several years ago. She played piano and organ at the church for many, many years until her arthritic fingers would no longer allow her to play.
Although not as active in recent years, Velma was still faithful when able, taking the same seat and flashing her bright smile to all who came her way. She constantly encouraged everyone, and she will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to her parents and husband Velma was preceded in death by four brothers, Jessie V. who was killed in WWII, Edward Raymond , twins Herbert V. who died at 2 months of age and Hubert D.
Survivors include five nephews, Dwayne Jones, Eddie Jones, Wade Jones, Bubba Jones and Vernon Jones; a niece, Darlyne Bothwell; many other family and friends.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 28, 2019