San Angelo - Vena Lou (Watson) McIntyre passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas at the age of 93. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.



Vena Lou was born on January 6, 1926 in Wingate, Texas to Ralph and Una (Seymour) Watson. She attended school in Hilton and graduated from Blackwell High School in 1942. While in high school, Vena Lou helped drive the school bus along with her brother, Judson Watson.



On May 11, 1946, Vena Lou married Aubrey (Red) McIntyre in Amhurst, Texas. They raised two daughters, Sharon Shaner and Connie Schulz.



Vena Lou worked most of her life as a professional seamstress for various companies and in the private sector. She enjoyed sewing for her daughters when they were young, and later for her grandchildren and a great grandson. Vena Lou was talented in so many areas and there was nothing she could not do!



Though she was too humble to admit it... until you told her she couldn't.



Vena Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Aubrey (Red)Mclntyre. She is survived by daughters Sharon Shaner of Saginaw TX and Connie Schulz of Azle, TX; grandsons Jimmy Shaner of Tonopah, NV and Michael Shane of Rockwall, TX; granddaughters Connie Michelle Dunagan of San Angelo, TX and Stephanie Cervantes of Chicago, IL; former son-in-law Bob Daniel of Fort Worth TX; four great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, June 22, at West Angelo Church of Christ, 3200 San Antonio St. San Angelo, TX.



Vena Lou requested that memorials be made to the Southwest Bible Institute c/o West Angelo Church of Christ; 3200 San Antonio St; San Angelo, TX. 76901



Vena Lou was a kind and gracious person and will be missed.



