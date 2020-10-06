1/1
Vera J. Smith
1955 - 2020
Vera j. Smith

San Angelo - Vera J. Smith, 65, of San Angelo, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Ballinger.

Public viewing will be on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 12:00 PM in the Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. You may view the funeral services via Live Stream by clicking Vera's obituary at www.robertmassie.com the steaming will begin 5 minutes prior to the services.

Vera was born in San Angelo on January 24, 1955, to her parents, William Lee and Frances N. McConico Miller. She worked at Ethicon until 2010 and retired after over thirty years of service there.

Vera was the epitome of a mother bear. Although she adored her sons by loving them and supporting them through school and all types of sporting events, she was a strong disciplinarian. All four feet 11 inches of her demanded that they behave in a manner that was becoming of young gentlemen.

She was also the adventurous type and loved to travel and enjoyed sports of all types. She enjoyed wearing scarfs and was easily identified by one of the many hats she wore. Vera cherished her entire family but later she found joy in her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Morris and Tempy McConico; her parents, William and Frances Miller; one brother, Danny Barnes; and by a grandson, Jadyn Phillips.

She is survived by her two sons, Damon Carroll and his partner Tammy Padron and Morris Smith and his wife Britney; her grandchildren, Quinton, Avery, D'Laney, Khyston, Lucas, Hayley and Keshaun; by her sisters, Merline Miller Ussery, Jannie Wheeler "Queen B" and her husband John "Rick", Margaurite Miller, Willie "Peaches" Cobb, Jessie Jones and Joyce Butler; her brother, Michael Barnes; her only niece, Lorinda B. Miller; her nephew, "the handyman" Edwin; several other nephews, aunts, uncles, family members and friends.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral
12:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
