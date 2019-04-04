|
Verna Joan Dalager Morse
San Antonio - Verna Joan Dalager Morse was born in Rothsay, Minnesota to Clarence and Lenora Evenson Dalager. She learned to speak English as a first grade student in her one room school house in rural Minnesota. To escape the harsh winters, her parents sold the farm and moved to the valley in south Texas, settling in Alamo, Texas.
Verna graduated from Donna High School, where she was a cheerleader, in 1953. She then earned her RN Diploma from Baptist Memorial Hospital in San Antonio in 1956.
She married Carl Spencer Morse, Sr on October 20, 1956 in Alamo. She and her husband moved their young family to San Angelo in 1961. Verna raised four boys while working as an RN for Shannon Hospital. She retired as a nursing supervisor from Shannon and participated in medical mission trips to Central America. Verna and Bill enjoyed traveling to Norway to visit her cousins as well as traveling all across the country visiting family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl (Bill) Morse, her parents Clarence and Lenora Dalager, sister Clarice Wiese Ronicker, and grandson Harlon Morse.
She is survived by her brother Duane Dalager, her sister DeLaine Gilcrease, her four sons Carl and wife Karen, Scott and wife Lisa, Greg, and Brad and wife Gretchen Adams. She also leaves behind grandchildren Spencer, Kylie, Katelyn, Meredith, Mallory, Logan, Hudson, Brad Jr, and Marilyn as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Family visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jack Pool, Cleve Pool, and Cam Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to the Gus Eckhardt Lectureship at Shannon Medical Center in her memory.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 4, 2019