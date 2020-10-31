Vernie Lee Morse, Jr.Greenville, SC - Vernie Lee Morse, Jr., son of the late Vernie Lee Morse, Sr. and June Earlene Dawson Morse, of Midland TX and beloved husband of Evelyn Ruth Dawson Morse, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020. He was 93 years old.He is survived by his wife and four children, Everett Wayne Morse (Cindy) of Memphis, TN, Vernie Joe Morse, Sr. (Maggie) of Smyrna, TN, Thomas Stephen Morse (Brenda) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Judy Gayle Morse Tanner (Ron) of Greer, SC. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Dawson Norfleet Morse of San Angelo, TX, and two sisters, June Morse Izzard of San Angelo, TX, and Ruby Geraldine Morse Lakey of Midland, TX.Vern loved his family and was known for giving the best hugs ever. He was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Taylors, SC. He retired from K&B Drug Stores in New Orleans, LA. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and visited many countries around the world. He celebrated 75 years of marriage this past June with his wife whom he loved dearly and deeply, and is beloved by all who know him.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 12:45 PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Dr. Leslie Dobbins and Rev. Dr. Ralph Carter will follow at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.The service will be live streamed on the Mackey Mortuary Facebook Page.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 4999 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors, SC 29687.